The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has recently received a high volume of calls and complaints in reference to scam calls.
There are several types of scam calls that are circulating with the most popular being - “You have a warrant for your arrest for missing jury duty." The Sheriff's Office is reminding residents that if one has a warrant for their arrest, law enforcement will not call them for payment/restitution for a warrant.
There are also scams that say residents have won a prize, lost money owed to them, vehicle warranty and credit card accounts.
If residents receive one of these calls, the Sheriff's Office advises to just hang up on them. Residents should also never pay anyone with any type of gift card like iTunes or Green Dot.
Cobb County residents that have been a victim of a scam call that has cost them financially can call the Sheriff's Office at 770-499-4725.
For more information on phone scams, visit consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams.
