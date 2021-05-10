Cobb County and its six cities are embarking on CobbForward, the county's Comprehensive Transportation Plan for 2050.
Feedback and participation from residents in CobbForward will help shape the future of transportation investments in county for the next 30 years. CobbForward is gathering public input on a series of surface transportation (pedestrian, bicycling and trail) and transit projects.
Residents can attend the following virtual meetings:
- Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cobbforward-virtual-meeting-1-tickets-153730119927.
- May 15 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cobbforward-virtual-meeting-2-tickets-153731136969.
- May 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cobbforward-virtual-meeting-3-tickets-153731570265.
Residents can also attend the following town hall meetings:
- Commissioner JoAnn K. Birrell's town hall will be May 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
- Commissioner Monique Sheffield's town hall will be May 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cobb Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.
- Commissioner Keli Gambrill's town hall will be May 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
- Commissioner Jerica Richardson's town hall will be May 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Road in Marietta.
- Materials and information will be made available prior to the Board of Commissioners meeting on May 25 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta. There will be no formal presentation.
For more information, visit cobbforward.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.