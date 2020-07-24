Shallowford Road will be closed to thru traffic between Maybreeze Road and Canton Road on July 28 from 6 p.m. to July 29 at noon.
The actual point of full closure will be the railroad crossing located east of Canton Road to allow for the rebuilding of the crossing. This work is dependent on weather conditions and may be delayed 24 hours if rain persists, however, closure times will remain the same.
To view a map of the road closure, visit https://mcusercontent.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/files/017ee366-4ec7-401a-b5d7-c3db375e9cc2/Railroad_Crossing_Closure.pdf.
