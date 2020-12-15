Cobb Senior Services staff will hold its final food distribution for Cobb residents, ages 60 and older, on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
An ID showing a Cobb County home address and birth date is required upon arrival for each senior being served. The distribution will be held at 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
