Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is partnering with the Cobb Association of Realtors to recruit poll workers for elections in November.
Raffensperger is spearheading this partnership with the Cobb Association of Realtors to ensure county elections officials have the staff they need on and in the weeks before election day.
“From the Big Chicken to Dobbins Air Force Base, the Cobb Association of Realtors has been helping Georgia voters in Cobb County build their community for decades,” Raffensperger said. “When COVID-19 swept through Georgia, Georgia’s vulnerable elderly poll workers stayed home to stay safe from the pandemic. I look forward to working with the Cobb Association of Realtors to fill the gaps with younger poll workers and help provide a smooth and efficient experience for Georgia’s voters in November.”
“As we approach the upcoming elections, nothing is more important that ensuring a safe and efficient voting process for both registered voters and poll workers,” said 2020 Cobb Association of Realtors president Jenea Kennedy. “Our Association and our members are proud and honored to participate in this critical recruitment process initiated by Secretary Raffensperger and the Office of the Secretary of State.”
On June 9, Georgia saw record turnout for a statewide general primary election. Notwithstanding a state record for absentee ballots cast by mail, Georgia saw over 800,000 people vote on election day itself. More than 300,000 voted early, in person, during Georgia’s three weeks of early voting.
Looking forward to November, turnout is expected to be as much as three times as high. This means, county officials need a stable of young poll workers to step up and help their communities on election day.
