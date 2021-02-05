Individuals making $57,000 or less qualify for free tax preparation services offered by the Schaffer Road Church of Christ, 554 Schaffer Road in Marietta.
As part of the federally-funded Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, the church is offering this service in support of individuals and families with low-to-moderate incomes. Due to COVID-19 a drive up model for tax assistance will be implemented with taxes filed virtually. Participants will complete intake forms and provide necessary documents from their automobiles.
Participant intake sessions are every Saturday through April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. No appointment necessary.
Participants need to bring - photo ID, Social Security Card, proof of Foreign Status, wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc), all Forms 1095, health insurance statements, a copy of last year’s federal and state returns and the routing and account numbers for direct deposit of refund.
