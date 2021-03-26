The Georgia Department of Drivers Services reminds customers that if one needs to reinstate their driving privileges or pay a citation to save time by using the DDS Online Services or the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.
Customers may check their driving reinstatement eligibility, view, print or email a list of their specific reinstatement requirements, pay fees and reinstate driving privileges online – all without a visit or telephone call to DDS. Eligible customers may request that a free replacement of their original license be mailed directly to them and they can drive on the online receipt until it arrives.
Most services are discounted $5 when one uses DDS Online Services at www.dds.georgia.gov or DDS 2 GO.
