The Teasley Community Center, 1861 Teasley Drive in Smyrna, opened in early September and will host a community day on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Participants can meet representatives from local nonprofits, including an after school program, veteran program, senior services, parent groups, arts and crafts, job readiness and field trips.
For more information, call 770-423-2040 or 770-485-5894.
