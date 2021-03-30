Saturday hours will return April 10 for Cobb County Public Library locations as a first step in renewing six days a week library hours throughout the county, library officials announced Tuesday.
Libraries will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekday hours continue to be Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The first phase of this round of re-openings will add Saturday in-person hours for the seven libraries now offering limited services – East Cobb, Mountain View, North Cobb, Sewell Mill, South Cobb, Vinings and West Cobb. Libraries currently offering only curbside service – Gritters, Kemp and Sibley - will expand the service to include Saturdays starting April 10.
The Stratton and Powder Springs libraries will offer curbside service only on April 10, before expanding public access to in-person limited services Monday-Saturday on April 12.
Limited services enable the public to browse, check-out items and use a limited number of public computers and other services.
The schedule for expansion to curbside services at the Switzer Library will be announced at a later date as the facility in downtown Marietta is under renovation, officials said.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library.
