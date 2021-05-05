Weather permitting, the Cobb County Water System on Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m., will be making warranty repairs to the roadway on Sandy Plains Road between Piedmont and Ebenezer.
Work will involve temporary lane closures in the north bound direction. All lane closures will be removed before 4 p.m.
