The Salvation Army's Marietta Corps will host this year's annual membership coffee of the metro area's Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Marietta Corps, 202 S. Waterman Street in Marietta.
Any women who are interested in volunteering and learning more about how The Salvation Army and the Women's Auxiliary work together are invited to this free event. To RSVP, email Sheronda Anthony at sheronda.anthony@uss.salvationarmy.org by Oct. 5.
For more information, contact Tonya Cheek at 404-578-2345.
