Volunteers from Saint Joseph’s Saint Vincent de Paul Society and the Knights of Columbus Council 4599 distributed over seven tons of food in over 185 Thanksgiving food boxes complete with turkeys and 60-plus pounds of food to local Cobb County families in need this past weekend.
This is an annual event for the outreach ministries of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Through contributions from the church parishioners, SVdP and the Knights were able to collect over 14,000 pounds of food and meat, which was enough for a complete dinner for over 185 families with plenty of leftovers.
