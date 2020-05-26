The Georgia Laws of Life Essay Contest has announced local school and grade winners for the 2019-2020 contest.
The Rotary Club of Marietta Metro has partnered with Marietta High School and Lassiter High School for three years.
Julia DePasquale, in the 10th grade, was the school winner for Marietta High School.
Ellen Kim, in the 10th grade, was the school winner for Lassiter High School.
The grade winners were Isabella DeLoach, 9th grade; Sydney Kollas, 11th grade; and David Heineman, 12th grade.
For the 2019-2020 contest, a total of 43,506 students wrote essays. Georgia Laws of Life and forty-eight participating Rotary clubs throughout the state awarded over $20,000 in cash prizes.
