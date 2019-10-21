Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has offices in Cobb County, announced that it has launched its 11th annual coat drive.
The coat drive will run now through Dec. 13. Donations of new or gently used coats and blankets will be accepted at any of Resurgens’ 24 locations throughout metro Atlanta.
The coats will be donated to domestic violence and homeless shelters across the Atlanta area.
The coat drive has its origins as a smaller, localized initiative started in 2009 by Resurgens Orthopaedics’ Dr. Gary W. Stewart, who wanted to give back to the community around the holidays. It has grown over the years to become a practice-wide effort, with all 24 Resurgens Orthopaedics locations participating.
For a full list of location addresses, visit https://www.resurgens.com/locations.
