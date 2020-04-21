Hazard mitigation planning is an initiative aimed at lessening the impact of natural hazards that Cobb County and its jurisdictions face.
This is done by completing an assessment of the hazards and how vulnerable the county is to those hazards. The next step is to come up with mitigation projects for each hazard. Completing an approved hazard mitigation plan will also open a stream of funds for the county.
Cobb County held an open meeting via webinar on April 1 and needs input from residents on the plan.
By participating in this survey, residents can represent their community and give valuable experiences and ideas to the planning process. The feedback will help Cobb Emergency Management Agency staff complete the plan update.
To take the survey, visit publicinput.com/K216.
