The Board of Tax Assessors is mailing out residential assessment notices.
The deadline date to file appeals is located on the assessment notice and all appeals must be filed by that date. Appeals can be filed electronically.
For more information on filing an appeal, visit cobbassessor.org/appeals.
The Tax Assessors office is located at 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 770-528-3100 or email cobbtaxassessor@cobbcounty.org.
