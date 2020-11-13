Goodr is joining forces with Wellstar to provide a series of mobile food markets to communities in need within the Atlanta metro area.
This initiative helps provide families with food to bridge the food insecurity gap and kicks off Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wellstar Development Center, 2000 S. Park Place in Atlanta. Through the mobile markets, Goodr provides fresh produce, meat, seafood, shelf stable items, snacks, milk and other beverages.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required to attend. One registration is allowed per household. COVID-19 testing will also be available onsite and a separate advance registration is required for testing.
Due to social distancing measures, families will be able to drive or walk up for food. They will also deliver groceries to area seniors who are unable to attend.
For more information or to register, visit wellstarpopup.splashthat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.