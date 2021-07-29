The Summer Showdown National Competitive Training Conference was held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee from July 19-22.
This event brought cadets and mentors together from throughout the country to learn more about critical topics gripping the law enforcement profession today.
During the NCTC, cadets demonstrated their knowledge, skills and abilities in a competitive training environment to better prepare them to assume critical roles as the public safety officers of tomorrow. Trophies, medals and prizes were presented to recognize superlative performance and achievements.
The Cobb County Public Safety cadets won two trophies on the national stage. The cadets won third place in Officer Down Rescue and an additional third place in the Arrest & Search competition.
