The 20th annual Public Safety Appreciation Week is Oct. 5-11.
As part of the celebration, Cobb Chamber staff will honor Cobb County’s finest during a special award program at the Public Safety Appreciation luncheon held at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre on Monday.
Cobb County's nominees include:
- Shift supervisor Christopher Hayes of Cobb County 911
- Deputy Sheriff Tyrone Reid of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office
- Cobb Fire EMS Division, Cobb County Fire Department
- Officers Quinius Lyles and Andrew Abernathy of the Cobb County Police Department
- Community Affairs Unit, Cobb County Police Department
For more information, visit cobbchamber.org.
