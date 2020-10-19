Due to the large number of people voting at the main Elections Office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, the Tax Assessor's Office is asking people who have business with them to call or email.
There is no need to visit in person because all business can be handled remotely. Staff can be reached at 770-528-3100 or cobbtaxassessor@cobbcounty.org.
The Board of Equalization also holds hearings in this building. If appellants would like to request to attend their hearings virtually, contact the office at 770-528-2000.
