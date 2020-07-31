District 2 Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott shared the progress and two views of the new thoroughfare between Windy Hill Road and Terrell Mill Road in his Friday newsletter.
This project will serve as a reliever for Powers Ferry Road by absorbing traffic normally traveling that route to and from Windy Hill Road and Terrell Mill Road. This project provides another route for traffic to access the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes and the multi-use trail will provide a new trail connection to the Bob Callan Trail System.
