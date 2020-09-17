For Constitution Day, Sept. 17, the committee representing the Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund were able to package Constitutions and have them distributed to over 1,000 children in the 4th and 5th grades for Cobb County and Marietta City Schools along with teacher guides.
Even in the pandemic, the education of school children remains important to the committee made up of Rosan Hall, Rose Wing and Marsha Stemme who represent the Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund, Constitution Day. Residents can make a tax exempt contribution in care of Cobb Community Foundation, Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund, Constitution Day, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway #1100, Atlanta, GA 30339.
