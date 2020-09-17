091820_MDJ_Dateline_ConstitutionDay.jpg

A Proclamation was presented to the Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund, Constitution Day. Pictured from left is Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, Rosan Hall, Kim Sherk, Marsha Stemme, Rose Wing, Jim Hickey and Ryan Hickey.

 Special

For Constitution Day, Sept. 17, the committee representing the Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund were able to package Constitutions and have them distributed to over 1,000 children in the 4th and 5th grades for Cobb County and Marietta City Schools along with teacher guides.

Even in the pandemic, the education of school children remains important to the committee made up of Rosan Hall, Rose Wing and Marsha Stemme who represent the Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund, Constitution Day. Residents can make a tax exempt contribution in care of Cobb Community Foundation, Barbara Hickey Children’s Fund, Constitution Day, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway #1100, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.