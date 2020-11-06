FOG stands for fats, oils and grease and is a by-product of the food preparation process.
FOG becomes problematic if not managed because it causes blockages in one's plumbing and in the sewer collection system. Allowing FOG down one's drain may seem harmless, but once in the pipes FOG cools and clings to everything in the sewer system. Over time, FOG will block pipes and force sewage to back up into homes, streets or creeks.
In Cobb County, about 85% of sewer blockages are grease-related and occur in residential areas.
Residents can help protect the environment and reduce costs by properly disposing of FOG using these simple practices:
- Scrape pans and plates into the trash. Not the sink.
- Pour, wipe and scrape oil and grease from pans into a container and throw it away.
- Fryer grease should be cooled and then placed in a sealed container and disposed of in the trash.
- Use sink strainers to catch food and empty strainer into the trash.
For more information, visit www.cobbstreams.org.
