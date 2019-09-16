A ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Smyrna for the Sept. 14 Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers for that drawing were: 11-27-31-36-67 and the Powerball was 11. The ticket matched the first four winning numbers and the Powerball.
Publix Super Market No. 753, 4480 S. Cobb Drive SE in Smyrna, sold the lucky ticket.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet. Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
For more information, www.powerball.com and www.galottery.com.
