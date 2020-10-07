Ahead of voters’ consideration to renew Cobb County’s 1-percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, the City of Powder Springs will present a video livestream highlighting the city's plans on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Viewers will have an opportunity to ask questions during the livestream.
New park facilities, improved downtown parking and a trail spanning between Powder Springs and Austell are among the projects the city has identified as priorities under the 2022 SPLOST.
Also planned are resurfaced and safer streets, improved intersections and new traffic signals. The funding would also benefit public safety, paying for mobile and body cameras, replacement vehicles and radio upgrades.
Cobb’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is an optional sales tax, spanning up to six years at a time, and proposed by the county government and participating municipal governments are apportioned shares of the tax revenues based on their populations. The sales tax must be approved by Cobb voters via a referendum.
Estimates based on Powder Springs’ population and revenue projections predict the city will collect about $14.3 million with the county earmarking $3 million toward city projects, which could give the city about $17.3 million to put toward projects.
The livestream can be viewed at vidtvo.powderspringslive.com.
(0) comments
