The City of Powder Springs will hold its quarterly town hall meeting in a "drop-in" format on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thurman Springs Park.

Elected officials and department heads will be on hand to answer questions.

COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer) will be offered by CORE Georgia in the Community Development building from 5 to 7 p.m.

Santa Claus will be dropping in to the town hall between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to receive letters to take back to the North Pole. There will also be food for purchase on site.

The event will be streamed on Powder Springs' Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofpowdersprings.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.