Economic development coordinator Shaun Myers is heading up the City of Powder Springs’ participation in the Georgia Municipal Association’s 2020 Census Challenge to increase response rates within the city.
The challenge began on July 13 and concludes on Aug. 28.
GMA provided each participating city with resources to help improve residents’ Census response rates. Cities will be recognized for their achievement by GMA’s 12 districts based on the percentage increase of their response rate. The cities with the highest increase will be featured in Georgia’s Cities magazine and on GMA’s digital media platforms.
For more information, visit www.2020census.gov.
