The Powder Springs Police Department with the support of other city departments and community sponsors will present a virtual National Night Out event via livestream on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Though typically held in park facilities within the city and drawing an estimated 300 to 400 attendees, this year’s event will be an online affair. It will feature public safety demonstrations and guest speakers presented live, as well as pre-taped videos. Participants in the filming will be adhering to social distancing and face covering protocols.
Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman, Police Chief Tony Bailey and Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes will be among the live speakers. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services will be among the guests and present important safety tips ahead of the colder autumn and winter months.
The program will be streamed live at vidtvo.powderspringslive.com.
