A proclamation issued by the City of Powder Springs on May 2 resolves that the week of May 1-7, 2022, is designated as "Professional Municipal Clerks Week.”
Unanimously adopted by the City Council, the proclamation extends appreciation to all municipal and deputy clerks for the services with which they provide their communities. Specifically, the proclamation cites that the clerk “serves as the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels.”
The proclamation was presented to City Clerk Kelly Axt and Deputy City Clerk Tamara Newkirt and signed by Mayor Al Thurman. It also honors municipal and
deputy clerks for “continually striving to improve the administration of their duties through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops and annual meetings of their state, province, county and international professional organizations.”
Axt has served as Powder Springs’ city clerk since December 2014 and Newkirt has been Powder Springs’ deputy city clerk since August 2020.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, a professional association of city, town, township, village, borough, deputy and county clerks, sponsors Municipal Clerks Week. IIMC has 14,700 members throughout the U.S., Canada and 15 other countries.
