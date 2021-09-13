The Mayor and City Council of the City of Powder Springs will participate in training for interpreting housing and economic data on Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ford Center Reception Hall, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs.
A quorum of the City Council may be participating, but no actions will be taken at this meeting.
The public may attend to listen, but not participate.
