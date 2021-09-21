The Georgia Police K9 Foundation announced that K9 Kash and K9 Reno of the Powder Springs Police Department are the latest K9s to receive an Ace K9 Heat Alarm System and an American Aluminum Kennel Insert.
The alarm systems and inserts will keep safe both canines safe and secure in their mobile office at an estimated value of $3,183.
According to Kyle Briley, president/founder of Georgia Police K9 Foundation, the kennel insert is a transport area that allows the K9 to be safe while working and serving the citizens of their community. Most kennel inserts take up the area of where a back seat area in a vehicle is located, giving the K9
plenty of room to be comfortable and protect them in many situations.
The heat alarm, Briley said, is a temperature monitoring system that is critical to have in case the interior of the vehicle becomes too hot for the K9. If it becomes too hot inside the vehicle, the heat alarm system will alert the handler, automatically roll the window down, and activate a window-based fan. The heat alarm systems have saved numerous K-9 lives.
K9 Kash, a seven and a half-year-old Belgium Malinois, and K9 Reno, a two-year-old German Shepherd, serve and protect the citizens of Powder Springs for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from their handler. Both canines love family time and meeting the wonderful people in the Powder Springs area. Their all time favorite activity is playing the game at work as dual purpose Narcotics/Patrol K9s.
Georgia Police K9 Foundation is an all volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit, which helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the infinite contributions made by the Police K9s and how they save lives to make communities safe.
For more information, visit GPK9F.org.
(0) comments
