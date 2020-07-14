Cobb County is looking for residents who want to serve their community by working on election day as a poll worker.
Election day poll workers will help set up and open the polling place, greet voters, assist voters and close the polling place.
Qualifications:
- At least 16 years and older.
- A U.S. citizen that can read, write and speak English.
- A resident of Cobb County or employed by Cobb County.
- No prior felony convictions for at least 10 years.
- Trained for each election.
To complete and submit the poll worker application electronically, visit https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/poll_worker_application.
For more information, visit cobbelections.org.
