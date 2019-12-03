PEDIGREE Foundation announced its 2019 grant awards, totaling more than $825,000 in grants to 327 different shelters and rescue organizations across the country to help get more dogs adopted.
Among them was Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue & Adoption in Kennesaw, which received a $5,000 grant to support the expansion of Mostly Mutts University and include foster dog training both in their foster homes and at the rescue facility when they arrive for weekly adoption day. There also will be special training sessions for foster families to continue reinforcing good behavior.
With this year's contributions, PEDIGREE Foundation has provided 5,500 grants totaling more than $8 million in donations since 2008, to support people and organizations committed to finding forever homes for deserving dogs.
For more information, visit www.pedigreefoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.