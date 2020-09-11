The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install lane closures on I-75 southbound this weekend in Cobb County as rehabilitation activities on nine bridges along the interstate within the county begins.
Weather permitting, one right lane will be closed on I-75 southbound at South Marietta Parkway on Saturday and Sunday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following mornings.
These closures will ensure safety for work crews and drivers as workers repair and rehabilitate nine bridges over I-75 northbound and southbound, including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts, and painting of the superstructures.
Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures.
For more information, call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
