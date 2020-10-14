The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will implement lane closures on I-285 northbound in Cobb and Fulton counties this weekend to continue bridge preservation activities.

This project includes preservation of eight bridges on I-285 in the two counties.

Weather permitting, two left lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between Cascade Road and I-20 beginning Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. These closures will provide safety for workers and drivers as crews conduct bridge joint replacements and apply co-polymer overlay to the interstate bridge structures.

Motorists can call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.