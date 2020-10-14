The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will implement lane closures on I-285 northbound in Cobb and Fulton counties this weekend to continue bridge preservation activities.
This project includes preservation of eight bridges on I-285 in the two counties.
Weather permitting, two left lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound between Cascade Road and I-20 beginning Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. These closures will provide safety for workers and drivers as crews conduct bridge joint replacements and apply co-polymer overlay to the interstate bridge structures.
Motorists can call 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
