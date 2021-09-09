Work crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install overnight lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound this weekend as they begin work on a safety project to restripe the interstate lanes between Sweetwater Creek in Douglas County to Windsor Street in Fulton County, a project that includes Cobb County.
This restriping project will enhance driver safety by increasing visibility of the existing roadway striping.
Overnight “rolling” single lane closures are scheduled on I-20 eastbound and westbound between Sweetwater Creek and Windsor Street beginning Friday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The location of the closures will “roll” as work crews move from one lane to another within the project area, placing reflective tape on the roadway pavement.
This safety project is scheduled for completion in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.