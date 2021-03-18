Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation announced the following overnight lane closures this weekend in Cobb County.
GDOT will install lane closures on I-75 southbound at the Dickson Road and Bells Ferry Road interchanges. Weather permitting, one lane will be closed on I-75 southbound at the Dickson Road bridge and the Bells Ferry Road bridge beginning Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 4 a.m.
GDOT will also install double lane closures in proximity of the I-75 at SR 5 Connector/Barrett Parkway interchange. These closures are needed to perform rehabilitation of the I-75 bridge over Barrett Parkway. Weather permitting, two left lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound at the Barrett Parkway overpass Sunday at midnight until Monday at 4 a.m.
These closures will ensure safety for work crews and drivers as workers repair and rehabilitate nine bridges over I-75 northbound and southbound, including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts and painting of the superstructures.
Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
For more information, call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.