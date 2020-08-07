The Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install overnight and daytime lane closures on I-285 this weekend to continue the ongoing concrete slab rehabilitation project.
Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled for Friday through Sunday:
- One right lane will be closed on I-285 southbound between Donald L. Hollowell Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
- Two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound from Campbellton Road to Cascade Road on Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- One right lane will be closed on I-285 southbound from Martin Lither King Jr. Drive to Cascade Road on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday.
- One right lane will be closed on I-285 southbound from Campbellton Road to Camp Creek Parkway on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drivers are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, use alternate travel modes or find alternate travel routes.
As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.