The Georgia Department of Transportation staff will host a public information open house Thursday on the proposed State Route 360 project, which runs from New Macland Road in Cobb County to State Route 120 in Paulding County.
The open house will from 5 to 7 p.m. at Macland Presbyterian Church, 3615 Macland Road in Powder Springs. The meeting will provide information on the proposed project and provide an opportunity for residents to share their input.
For more information, contact GDOT project manager Clinton Ford at 404-347-0645.
