Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced Monday that the Supreme Court of Georgia has canceled the in-person Georgia bar examination that was scheduled for Sept. 9-10 at the Georgia International Convention Center.
Due to public health concerns during the pandemic, an online exam will be administered Oct. 5-6 in its place. At that time, applicants will have the opportunity to take the test for licensure to practice law in Georgia.
For more information, visit www.gabaradmissions.org.
