The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell, will have the Olympic Dreams 3x3 Tournament on May 1-2.
Sixteen Men's Teams will compete in FIBA and U.S. basketball sanctioned 3x3 tournaments. There will be a four team pool, single elminiation playoff. Winners of all events will compete for "The Nations Cup" in Las Vegas.
For more information, visit https://shootersparadiseusa.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.