The Marietta Police Department announced the promotion of Michael Gardner to the rank of Sergeant.
Gardner began his career in law enforcement over 17 years ago as a Reserve Deputy with Lee County, Alabama. He joined MPD 16 years ago.
Since joining the department, he has served as a uniform patrol officer, member of the Critical Response Team, member of the HEAT unit as a drug recognition expert and as a member of the Honor Guard.
He holds a Senior Patrol Officer Certification through POST. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Sociology from Auburn University. He has received numerous awards recognizing his service including MPD Officer of the Quarter, Medal of Meritorious Service and numerous DUI awards from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
