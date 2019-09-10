September is National Preparedness Month.
One way residents can help protect their families and the community is by signing up for free Community Emergency Response Team training.
Cobb County Emergency Management Agency staff will hold three Saturday class sessions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, 12 and 19. Students must attend all sessions to complete the program. Participants must be at least 16 years old. Classes will take place at the Emergency Operations Center, 140 North Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Applications for the October CERT initial training classes are due by noon on Sept. 18. Seating is limited.
To register, complete the e-application at https://cobbcounty.seamlessdocs.com/f/CERTInitialTraining and send in a clear photo copy of any Georgia identification.
For more information, contact Bernard King at bernard.king@cobbcounty.org or 770-499-4568.
