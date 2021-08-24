The North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force has established the Pat King Guardian Award program to publicly recognize both first responder/public safety agencies and private Georgia citizens.
NGEATF is dedicated to raising public awareness to the problem of elder abuse and neglect, coordinating the activities of public health and public safety agencies responsible for fighting elder abuse and neglect, and education of public officials to better protect Georgia’s adult elderly population.
The new award is named after Pat King, who passed away in 2021. King was a Georgia POST Certified Forensic Nurse and dedicated 15 years of her professional life to championing the causes of Georgia’s elderly and disabled adults by rallying support for fighting all forms of abuse, neglect and exploitation.
The basis of the award is for an individual or team that makes an unselfish or otherwise extraordinary effort to rescue, guard or protect an elderly at-risk adult or adults from abuse, neglect, exploitation or fraud.
Nominations must be made by someone other than the award recipient. Nominations must be in writing and list the specific actions leading to the nomination. They can be sent to Kim Sherk, NGEATF Foundation Board member, at kimberlyridleysherk@gmail.com. Those who would like assistance composing a nomination can call Sherk at 404-271-0203.
