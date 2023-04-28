On May 1, an outdoor burn ban will begin in 54 Georgia counties, primarily in the northern half of the state.
Affected residents are asked to refrain from burning yard and land clearing debris, whose smoke can negatively impact the state's air quality during the hot summer months by contributing to high ozone levels. These conditions have been linked to lung and heart disease in humans.
"These restrictions are required by the state Environmental Protection Division so that less particulate matter is released into the air," said Georgia Forestry Commission Protection Chief Frank Sorrells. "The risk of wildfires usually increases at this time of year, and we will be closely monitoring fire weather and activity to keep Georgians and their property safe."
The burn ban will be in effect from May 1 to Sept. 30. The 54 Georgia counties affected are Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker, and Walton.
Residents in Georgia counties not included in the annual burn ban will continue to be required to follow specific fire safety guidelines and any local ordinances governing debris burning. The five safety precautions now mandated by law include set spacing between fires and woodlands and structures, burn times from sunrise to sunset, burner attendance at the fire and reasonable precautions such as weather awareness and suppression tools.
