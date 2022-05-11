The top spots continue to fall as Georgia waters keep yielding record fish.
Four new state records have been caught since December. The latest state record fish, and pending world record tie, is a redbreast sunfish caught by Lester Roberts of Blackshear. His catch, caught on May 7 on the Satilla River near Folkston, weighed 1 lb, 12 oz and was 11 3/8 inches long, and replaces the 1998 record of 1 lb, 11 oz, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Redbreast Sunfish are common throughout Georgia. Their belly is yellow to orange-red or crimson red. The gill flap is black in color, and long and narrow. Their head has blue or blue-green stripes. Most are less than 1 lb.
They prefer streams and rivers but are also found in some lakes. They prefer sand, gravel or rocky bottoms, and concentrate in the current breaks around submerged trees, boulders and limestone outcroppings in rivers. They can sometimes be found near aquatic vegetation. Unlike other sunfish, redbreast can be caught at night using a wide variety of lures and baits, such as beetle spins and small spinners.
Native sunfish species that call the Satilla River home benefit from Georgia WRD management efforts, such as the flathead catfish control program. This program, ongoing since 2006, seeks to reduce the numbers of invasive flathead catfish. If left unmanaged, flathead catfish will decimate the sunfish population and greatly affect the fishability of the river for anglers.
Did you know that your license purchase allows Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? You can purchase a Georgia license at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
