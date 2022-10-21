Cobb’s 911 Director sees brighter days ahead when it comes to attracting candidates to be Cobb’s front line public safety professionals.
Nine future 911 professionals have advanced to the “academy phase” of the Department of Emergency Communications in-house training program and the number of applications is “dramatically” increasing.
“The tide is turning,” said Director Melissa Alterio. “We are confident that the recent pay increases approved by the board, along with the increased applicant trend and newly implemented hiring processes, will result in a greater retention standing.”
Cobb County is not alone. Emergency 911 centers across the country have been dealing with unprecedented staffing shortages and the inability to attract quality candidates. Alterio says this recent class of nine “headset champions” gives her hope her department will be able to fill open positions and relieve the stress of those working long hours answering calls for help.
“We welcome those who complete the application process through our doors and look forward to watching each of them grow into 9-1-1 gladiators, serving and representing Cobb County Public Safety to the highest of standards,” Alterio says. “I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the resiliency, professionalism, and teamwork among the existing staff members during these shortages – they are what our core values of service, pride, innovation, and teamwork are all about!”
Cobb’s Department of Emergency Communications is one of the few that runs its own academy. The Academy Class is that portion of the training process for new recruits that encompasses rigorous curriculum completion, emergency medical, police and fire protocol education. It also offers practical work on phones and radio, which represent near real-world practicums at the backup center. The final phase will release these new recruits to a Communications Training Officer for on-the-job training, where they will gain practical experience processing calls and dispatching field responders.
