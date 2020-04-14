The U.S. Department of House and Urban Development has awarded Cobb County special allocations of Community Development Block Grant funds and Emergency Solutions Grant funds to be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
In an effort to quickly respond to COVID-19 needs, the Cobb Community Development Block Grant staff will host needs assessment webinars at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to identify gaps that currently exist. A needs survey can be developed based on the responses from the webinar to determine the highest priority needs.
Participants can join the meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at hglobal.gotomeeting.com/join/250071845 or dial in from a phone at 786-535-3211. The access code is 250-071-845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.