NAMI Cobb will have a virtual education meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. with Brenda Westerman, clinical director of the Cobb Douglas Community Service Board.
Participants can learn the latest on accessing behavioral health services during a pandemic.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LlfIVATnQQ2G57aCC0uchg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.