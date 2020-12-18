The MUST Ministries Winter Weather Shelter, 55 Elizabeth Church Road in Marietta, opens to women, children and men when the temperatures dip to 35-degrees or below.

Participants should call 678-384-5727 to confirm if the Winter Weather Shelter will be open. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. for those staying at the shleter. Participants must report by 8 p.m. to stay in the shelter. Breakfast is served the following morning.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.