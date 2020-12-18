The MUST Ministries Winter Weather Shelter, 55 Elizabeth Church Road in Marietta, opens to women, children and men when the temperatures dip to 35-degrees or below.
Participants should call 678-384-5727 to confirm if the Winter Weather Shelter will be open. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. for those staying at the shleter. Participants must report by 8 p.m. to stay in the shelter. Breakfast is served the following morning.
